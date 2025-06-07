First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.70 to C$19.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.04. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.81 and a 1-year high of C$23.28.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

