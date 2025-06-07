Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

SKE opened at C$19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.79. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total value of C$301,847.70. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 36,191 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$635,206.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

