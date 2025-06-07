Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKE
Skeena Resources Stock Down 4.2%
Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources
In related news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total value of C$301,847.70. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 36,191 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$635,206.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.