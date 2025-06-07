Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £112,500 ($152,191.56).

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £124,500 ($168,425.32).

Coats Group Price Performance

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.04) on Friday. Coats Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

