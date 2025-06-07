FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £30,959.74 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 13,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($41,882.77).

FDM Group Trading Up 1.7%

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 449.50 ($6.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 104.05%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

