Michelle Brukwicki Sells 550 Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brukwicki sold 550 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($46.13), for a total transaction of £18,755 ($25,372.02).

Michelle Brukwicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Michelle Brukwicki sold 1,185 shares of 4imprint Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($48.02), for a total transaction of £42,067.50 ($56,909.50).

On Friday, May 2nd, Michelle Brukwicki sold 550 shares of 4imprint Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($42.21), for a total transaction of £17,160 ($23,214.29).

4imprint Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 3,450 ($46.67) on Friday. 4imprint Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,460 ($87.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,313.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,407.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

4imprint Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 8.05%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

