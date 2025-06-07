Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target Raised to $2.70

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $2.60 to $2.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Trading Up 1.2%

Ambev stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ambev by 1,641.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ambev by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ambev by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.