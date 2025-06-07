Insider Selling: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £24,352,429.17 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.16), for a total value of £24,352,429.17 ($32,944,303.53).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entain alerts:

On Thursday, May 1st, Ricky Sandler sold 1,661,500 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.63), for a total value of £10,600,370 ($14,340,327.38).

Entain Price Performance

Entain stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($10.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 653.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain Plc has a one year low of GBX 452.50 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 834.20 ($11.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENT

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.