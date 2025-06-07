Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE ALV opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

