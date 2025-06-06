Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $916.94 billion, a PE ratio of 139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

