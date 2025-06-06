iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

