Unique Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $291.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

