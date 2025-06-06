Curat Global LLC Acquires Shares of 8,690 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.35 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

