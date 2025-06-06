iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IJH stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.