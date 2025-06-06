1,495 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.