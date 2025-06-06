626 Financial LLC Sells 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

626 Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,010.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $992.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $978.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $9,140,195. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

