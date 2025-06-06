The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $368.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.99. The stock has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.