Fjell Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Fjell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

AVGO stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

