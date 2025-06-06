Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $286.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.