Foster Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOO opened at $545.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

