Energy Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, and Constellation Energy are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution or generation of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable energy sources like wind or solar. Their market performance is closely tied to global commodity prices, regulatory policies and technological developments in the energy sector. Investors often use them to gain exposure to fluctuations in energy demand and supply, as well as to benefit from potential dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $27.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.19. 109,041,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,000,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.78 billion, a PE ratio of 149.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.48. 17,484,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,827,442. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 214.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 31,354,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 6,016,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,502,174. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $8.16 on Thursday, reaching $291.38. 1,777,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.01 and its 200-day moving average is $254.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

