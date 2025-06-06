Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $584.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

