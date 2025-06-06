Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $584.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
