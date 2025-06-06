Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.