KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $584.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.65 and a 200-day moving average of $541.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $533.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

