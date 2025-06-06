E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $9.13 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

