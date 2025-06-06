PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PEP opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

