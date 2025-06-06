Vest Financial LLC Has $67.83 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $67,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 143,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 196,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $305.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

