Permanent Capital Management LP Buys 98 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Permanent Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

