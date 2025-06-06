Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

CVX stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.