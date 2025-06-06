Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,250.52 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,081.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

