Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.6% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,250.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,081.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

