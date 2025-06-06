Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

