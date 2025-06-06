Mason & Associates LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
