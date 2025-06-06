Mason & Associates LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.