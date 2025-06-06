SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $287.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.36. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

