Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

