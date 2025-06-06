Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Trimmed by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.