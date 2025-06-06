AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

