Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.8% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $135.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

