Foster Group Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.80 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.