Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases 361 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $166.80 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

