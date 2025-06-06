Northwest Financial Advisors Has $744,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

