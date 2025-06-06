Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Davis Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Davis Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.5% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.