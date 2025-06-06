Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $847,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

