Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VOO opened at $545.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

