Generali Investments Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $348.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.27 and a 200-day moving average of $350.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.