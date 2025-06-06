The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.