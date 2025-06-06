E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.35 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra Research raised their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

