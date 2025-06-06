Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 678 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 115.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 538.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $334.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

