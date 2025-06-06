Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3%

RSP stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.