Herbst Group LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $462.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 907.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

