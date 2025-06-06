Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

